Thanks, gentlemen

Editor, The Commercial:

The Villages of General Baptist Healthcare West would like to give special thanks and recognition to the Pine Bluff High School Gentlemen's Club for coming out this month to assist with the grand reopening of our facility in the coming months since covid.

The PBHS gentlemen's club is led by Tom Scott, a longtime teacher at the high school who established the gentlemen's club over 20 years ago with the purpose of accountability, mentoring, and positivity.

The gentleman's club consists of over 30 young men who attend the high school.

President Trent Harris, who is now a senior, has looked forward to being in the gentleman's club since the 10th grade as he watched his older brother. He believed the gentleman's club represents a positive impact on the community and perspective of young black men in Pine Bluff.

Vice President Calvin Smith joined to not only portray positivity within the school but into Pine Bluff by being a role model to younger boys.

Chief of Staff Bryce Lusk feels that the gentleman's club promotes skills that young men can take and thrive on in the future while the purpose of accountability, mentoring, and positivity is learned.

The gentlemen's club does various things like food and toiletry drives, car wash fundraisers, and charity basketball games.

We at the Villages of General Baptist Healthcare West are so thankful to have had them. Special thanks to Pine Bluff School District Superintendent Barbara Warren and High School Principal Claudette White.

Si'mone Grice, operation administrator

Villages of General Baptist Healthcare West

Pine Bluff