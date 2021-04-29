Two officials appointed in West Siloam Springs

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS -- The city Board of Trustees voted 5-0 to appoint Vice Mayor Rhonda Wise as the town's new mayor and Trustee Linda Dixon as the new vice mayor for the community during the town meeting.

The meeting began with the swearing in of Dixon and Ward 4 Trustee Sandra Parsons by Town Attorney Jot Hartley. Dixon started her second term and Parsons began her first term as a trustee at this meeting replacing former Trustee and Mayor Elaine Carr who retired in March.

"I feel very privileged," Wise said. "It's a good honor. I'd like to help my community and to hopefully grow the town."

Wise said being mayor felt like she was just the leader of the group and that running the town is a joint effort with her fellow trustees. Plans for the town include helping the town get a new sewer system as well as attracting new business and working with existing businesses. The new mayor also plans to work closely with the city of Siloam Springs and the Cherokee Nation.

As mayor of West Siloam Springs, Wise was automatically appointed as chair of the municipal authority, which oversees the street and water departments. The board voted 5-0 to appoint Dixon as vice chair of the municipal authority.

The board also voted 5-0 to appoint Dixon as assistant town/municipal authority clerk since no one ran for the position during the election period and Carolyn Butts, the previous clerk resigned last year.

One of the actions taken by the new mayor and the board was to set up a special meeting to discuss the budget for fiscal 2022, which will begin July 1. The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on May 10.

Wise made the motion to approve the date for the spacial meeting which was seconded by Trustee Sam Byers. The board voted 5-0 to approve the date.