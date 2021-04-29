Sections
USA Truck to report on 1Q results

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:54 a.m.

USA Truck Inc. is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings after the stock market closes this afternoon. The company's management team has scheduled a conference call for 8 a.m. Friday to discuss the results.

Those interested in participating in the call can dial (877)-407-9205. A live webcast of the conference call also will be available through the investor relations section of the company's website at usa-truck.com.

An audio replay of the call will be available on the website for a year.

The Van Buren trucking and logistics company has more than 2,100 employees and primarily serves the eastern half of the United States and parts of Mexico.

