Vehicle accidents fatal to 3 drivers

A 65-year-old Helena-West Helena woman died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Helena-West Helena, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Barbara Green was traveling west on Arkansas 242 in a 2013 Dodge Dart about 8:27 a.m. when she attempted to turn left onto U.S. 49 and was hit by a northbound 2006 Freightliner, the report said.

The driver of the Freightliner, 33-year-old Taracella Barnes of Helena-West Helena, was injured in the crash, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

Two men died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on U.S. 63 in Woodlawn, a state police report said.

James McCoy, 77, of Little Rock and Michael Burkhart, 50, of Warren died when they collided head-on about 4:30 p.m., the report said. Burkhart was driving a 1995 Chevrolet S-10 pickup south on the highway when it traveled over the centerline and hit McCoy's 2006 BMW 560, according to the report.

