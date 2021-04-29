Woman sentenced as partner in slaying

HOT SPRINGS -- An accomplice in the 2019 shooting death of a man during a drug deal that turned into a robbery pleaded guilty Monday to an amended charge and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Morgan Bailey Tollefson, 20, who has remained in custody in lieu of $750,000 bond since her arrest March 25, 2019, pleaded guilty in Garland County Circuit Court to first-degree murder in the March 23, 2019, death of 21-year-old Keon Lashawn Jackson and was sentenced to 25 years.

Tollefson, who initially was charged with capital murder, also was sentenced to 10 years on an aggravated robbery charge.

Under sentencing guidelines, Tollefson will have to serve 70%, or almost 18 years, before she is eligible for parole.

The shooter, Laquan Vontae Paskel, 20, pleaded guilty July 21 to the same charges as Tollefson and was sentenced to 40 years on each count, to run concurrently, while an additional felony charge of theft of property was withdrawn. He will have to serve 70%, or 28 years, before he is eligible for parole.

Tollefson and Paskel could have faced the death penalty on the original charge of capital murder, but prosecutors waived the death penalty June 4, 2019, during their arraignments.

Tollefson "had no criminal history" and Jackson's family approved the plea offer, chief deputy prosecutor Kara Petro said Monday, shortly after the sentencing hearing.

"She wasn't the shooter, but set up the aggravated robbery by luring the victim to an abandoned apartment with the purpose of having her accomplice rob the victim at gunpoint," Petro said.