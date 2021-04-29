Australian sentenced over grisly filming

CANBERRA, Australia — A speeding driver in Australia was sentenced to 10 months in prison Wednesday for offenses including what a judge described as the “heartless, cruel and disgraceful” filming of four dead and dying police officers who had just been hit by a truck on a freeway.

Richard Pusey, a 42-year-old mortgage broker, had earlier pleaded guilty in the Victoria state County Court to a rarely prosecuted charge of outraging public decency over his commentary in crash scene videos shot with his phone. It was the first time the charge had been prosecuted in the state since 1963.

The most serious charge he admitted was reckless conduct endangering persons, which carries a potential maximum of five years in prison.

Judge Trevor Wraight sentenced Pusey to 10 months in prison, backdated to when he was taken into custody 296 days ago.

Police had pulled Pusey over for driving his Porsche at 93 mph on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway in April last year.

Police were considering impounding the sports car because Pusey had far exceeded the 62 mph speed limit when a truck crashed into the officers, Porsche and two police cars in an emergency stopping lane.

Pusey, who avoided injury, did not help but instead filmed the scene.

Turks pressing attacks on Kurds in Iraq

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish warplanes were continuing Wednesday to strike suspected Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq, while commando troops were conducting a search-and-sweep operation, Turkey’s defense ministry said, as the military pressed ahead with its latest incursion into the neighboring region.

Turkey’s military on Friday opened a new ground and air offensive against militants of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which maintain bases in northern Iraq and have used the territory for attacks against Turkey.

It was the first Turkish incursion into the region since February, when 13 Turkish citizens, who were abducted by Kurdish insurgents, were found dead in a cave complex in an apparently botched operation to rescue them.

A defense ministry statement said the operation was continuing “as planned,” with suspected Kurdistan Workers’ Party targets being struck “from both the air and from the ground.” Commando troops, who were airlifted into the region, were meanwhile “leaving no stone unturned” while destroying suspected Kurdish shelters, caves, weapons, ammunition, handmade explosives and mines, according to the statement.

The Kurdish group has described the latest incursion as a “genocidal attack” and called on “world democracies” to take a stance against Turkey.

Russia retaliation expels 7 Baltic envoys

MOSCOW — Russia on Wednesday ordered seven diplomats from three Baltic nations and Slovakia to leave in a quid pro quo response to the countries’ expulsion of Russian Embassy workers.

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned ambassadors to order three diplomats from Slovakia, two from Lithuania, one from Estonia and one more from Latvia to leave Moscow in a week.

Moscow’s action continues the diplomatic warfare between Russia and several EU nations that began earlier this month when the Czech Republic expelled scores of Russian diplomats over the alleged involvement of Russian spies in an ammunition depot explosion in 2014. Moscow has denied any role in the blast.

Last week, Lithuania expelled two Russian diplomats and Estonia and Latvia each ordered one Russian Embassy worker out in solidarity with Prague.

While announcing the retaliatory moves, the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday denounced the three Baltic nations for taking what it described as an “openly hostile course” against Moscow under the guise of “pseudo solidarity” with Prague.

Slovakia expelled three Russian diplomats last week in a sign of solidarity with the Czechs.

7 Italian terrorists rounded up in France

PARIS — Seven Italians convicted of left-wing domestic terrorist crimes in the 1970s and 1980s, including several former members of the Red Brigades, were arrested Wednesday at their homes in France, the French presidency said, a development Italy hailed as historic.

The crimes for which they were convicted include the 1980 killing of a police paramilitary general and the kidnapping of a judge in the same year.

The arrests followed negotiation and agreement between Italy and France after decades during which Paris refused to act on many of the arrest warrants issued by Italy for convicted left-wing terrorists. The French presidency said new negotiations started when Emmanuel Macron was elected president in 2017, but the decisive change was when Mario Draghi became Italian premier earlier this year.

The seven arrested people had fled Italy and sought refuge abroad before they could be imprisoned to serve their sentences. Police in France, aided by Italian police, are still searching for three others who eluded arrest at their homes.