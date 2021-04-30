4 travelers killed in 3 crashes on state roads

A 21-year-old Springdale man died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday, according to Arkansas State Police crash reports.

Colby P. Ebarb was traveling north on U.S. 65 in Lake Village about 3:50 a.m. when the 2016 Nissan Frontier he was driving traveled across several lanes and struck a vehicle head-on, according to the report.

The other vehicle was not listed on the report.

It was cloudy, and the pavement was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

On Wednesday, two people died in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 62 in Fulton County, according to a state police report.

Wesley Dean Burns, 60, of Judsonia and Debra Kay Hudson, 38, of Bald Knob were killed about 9:14 a.m. when the 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 they were in crossed the centerline and ran into a 2016 International tractor-trailer rig, the report said.

It was cloudy, and the pavement was wet at the time of the crash, the report said.

On Monday, a bicyclist died after being struck by a motorcycle on Arkansas 7 in Russellville, according to a state police report.

The 62-year-old Sweetwater, Texas, man, whose name was not disclosed, was pedaling north on a sidewalk at 9:38 p.m. when he entered the outside lane and was hit by a 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, the report said.

James Brock, 45, and Charlotte Brock, 47, both of Russellville, who were on the motorcycle, were injured in the crash, the report said.

The weather was clear, and the pavement was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report. The crash was investigated by the Russellville Police Department.