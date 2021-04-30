5 people jailed in dog-walker attack

LOS ANGELES — The woman who returned Lady Gaga’s stolen French bulldogs was among five people arrested in connection with the theft and shooting of the music superstar’s dog walker, Los Angeles police said Thursday.

Detectives don’t believe that the thieves initially knew the dogs belonged to the pop star, a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department read. The motive for the Feb. 24 robbery, investigators believe, was the value of the French bulldogs — which can run into the thousands of dollars.

The dog walker, Ryan Fischer, is recovering from a gunshot wound and has called the violence “a very close call with death” in social media posts. He was walking Lady Gaga’s three dogs — named Asia, Koji and Gustav — in Hollywood just off the famed Sunset Boulevard when he was attacked.

Video from a nearby home’s doorbell camera shows a white sedan pulling up and two men jumping out. They struggled with Fischer and one pulled a gun and fired a single shot before fleeing with Koji and Gustav.

Gaga offered a “no questions asked” reward of $500,000 reward. The singer had been filming a movie in Rome at the time.

The dogs were returned two days later to an LAPD station by Jennifer McBride, who police intially said originally appeared to be “uninvolved and unassociated” with the crime. McBride, 50, had reported that she’d found the dogs and responded to an email address associated with the reward, police said.

It was not immediately clear if she had received the reward. McBride turned out to be in a relationship with the father of one of the suspects, police said.

James Jackson, 18; Jaylin White, 19; and Lafayette Whaley, 27, were arrested and charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

White’s father, 40-year-old Harold White, and McBride were arrested and accused of being accessories to the attack.