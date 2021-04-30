Alexy Supports Meals For Musicians With Jamming Send-Off

Friend of the Northwest Arkansas music and philanthropic communities, and the original music director for Bikes, Blues and BBQ, Mike Alexy has organized a fundraiser to support the Fayetteville Roots Festival's Meals for Musicians program. George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville will host the event at 6 p.m. Sunday. Local acts including Brick Fields (6 p.m.), Divas on Fire (7 p.m.), and Earl and Them (8 p.m.) will perform. An all-musicians jam at 9:30 p.m. will follow the official lineup with musicians Jim Mills, Lance Womack, Charles Tuberville and more joining.

The music festival's Meals for Musicians program began in April of last year to support those gigging artists whose industry has been particularly devastated by the pandemic. Partnerships with restaurants and protein companies, in-kind donations of food and funds, and several sponsorships ensured the program's continuation through 2020. By the end of the year, the Roots staff was serving some 60 households on a weekly basis -- donating more than 19,000 servings of food, nearly 1,600 care packages, to 130 unique musician households over the course of the year. As the pandemic's effects on the gig economy linger, Roots will continue the program "until there is no longer a need," festival co-founder Bryan Hembree told What's Up! last year.

Alexy also arranged the successful "Buffalo Boogie" fundraiser in 2017 in support of the Buffalo River Watershed Alliance nonprofit. Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan will open the Meals for Musicians evening with a few words, and parking is free in the Walton Arts Center lot. Mo's Tacos food truck will be on site, and the event will feature a silent auction for a striking piece of artwork.

Search "Alexy's Last Gig" on Facebook for details. Doors open at 4 p.m. Tickets are $10, $25 for a table reservation; and all proceeds directly benefit Roots. 527-6618 or georgesmajesticlounge.com for tickets.

-- Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com