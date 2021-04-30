Another veto needed

The Arkansas General Assembly is finished, for now. But the state might not be finished with the Arkansas General Assembly.

You'd think that lawmakers would give more thought to the law before making it. You'd think one of their staffers or a chamber lawyer would explain the concept of unintended consequences. But this year state lawmakers seemed in such a rush to beat each other to the political right, and thus seize the spotlight for their re-election campaigns (not to mention frighten away any pain-in-the-neck primary challenges) that they stampeded right over common sense. More than once.

For best example, take the bill(s) to keep local and state police from cooperating with the feds when it comes to gun laws. Legislators seemed so hungry for a good showing on their local TV stations that they didn't consult the cops!

It turns out local and state police and prosecutors enjoy having the federal law on their side when dealing with gun thugs. Because the perps can get more time in the federal system. And citizens are safer as they walk the streets.

To top it off, the lawmakers behind this bad idea had included penalties--fines!--for cops who cooperated with the federales. Which put hundreds of cases at risk; for why would a police officer testify in court against a bad guy, only to be handed a ticket from the state later?

After a veto, a lot of confusion, some bad feelings, and finally cooler heads, another bill replaced the original. This time, nullification will only be considered for future federal action. No thinking person in the legal field believes the courts will put up with this one, either, but at least this bill doesn't give an out to the bad guys in court this week.

Another example of not giving enough thought to the law before creating it, take state Senate Bill 615--please.

This is the bill that will prohibit "Vaccine Passports" in Arkansas. The usual suspects/state senators were behind it.

A Vaccine Passport is a made-for-TV phrase that would allow people to travel and shop with fewer restrictions if they are able to prove they've had the covid-19 vaccine. Which sounds like an idea that the feds would come up with. So it must be fought by filing legislation on the state level. To the briefs!

The law, as written, is simple. And simplistic. It is only one small page. And it says state and local officials can't require a Vaccine Passport "for any purpose." That not being far enough, it goes even further:

"The use of a vaccine passport shall not be a condition for entry, travel, education or services." Then the legislation just stops, having done its damage. This SB615 reads like a bumper sticker. With the same amount of thought behind most other bumper stickers.

What about exceptions for nursing homes, hospitals or just plain private business? We read a report in all the hubbub this week that private businesses were exempt, but we're not positive that's the case yet. In fact, one of its chief sponsors made a point to say private businesses shouldn't be exempt, and even compared his bill to the civil rights struggle years ago. Oh, please.

Here some of us thought that conservative lawmakers believed in the free market, and in individual rights, and trusted the business community to make better decisions than government. But all too often in this session, lawmakers have taken it upon themselves to make all the decisions--for families, for businesses, for cops, for you-name-it. More's the pity.

Late breaking news yesterday: The governor supposedly signed some bills yesterday. Among them may be some that have held our interest. See the front page of this paper for the latest.

We hope in the future, the members of the General Assembly will remember the concept of unintended consequences. And be prepared to backtrack when the road appears to fork, and lead in the wrong direction.