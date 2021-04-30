April 30, 2021: This week in Arkansas news

Here are this week's top stories from the Democrat-Gazette.

State stopping vaccine orders to use up leftover stock

A week after significantly cutting back on its coronavirus vaccine orders from the federal government for the first time, Arkansas decided to hold off on ordering any more at all for next week.

State Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha said Thursday that Arkansas isn't ordering any first or second doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for next week or any doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Governor pledges to sign bill nullifying future federal gun restrictions

The Arkansas Legislature spent its last full day Tuesday focused on choosing a compromise bill that would bar state and local law enforcement officers from enforcing certain future federal gun laws, and then wrapped up action on the selected measure in the hour after midnight.

Duggar son arrested by U.S. marshals

Joshua James Duggar of Springdale pleaded not guilty Friday to child pornography charges.

Duggar, 33, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Erin Wiedemann and pleaded not guilty to one charge of receipt of child pornography and one charge of possession of child pornography.

Fulbright statue, designation at UA need to go, panel says

A University of Arkansas, Fayetteville committee has recommended the removal of a statue of former U.S. Sen. J. William Fulbright from its campus location and that his name be stripped from the university's arts and sciences college.

The committee -- comprised of students, faculty and staff members, and alumni -- also recommended that the name of a former Arkansas governor, Charles Brough, be removed from a campus dining hall.

Arkansas child abuse centers note rise in '20 cases

Nonprofits that provide services to child abuse victims saw a more than 40% increase in children served in 2020 over 2019, data shows.

The Children's Advocacy Centers of Arkansas also dealt with more cases of physical abuse and neglect in 2020, likely a result of stresses from the covid-19 pandemic, organization leaders said.