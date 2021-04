Little Rock, 1911: The crowd was gathered to dedicate a monument to the Capitol Guards during the annual Reunion of Confederate Veterans, hosted by Little Rock that year. The city Confederate regiment sent 121 men to war, and only 25 made it home. The 8-foot bronze monument stood outside the city-owned Museum of Military History until it was removed in June.

