The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF April 29, 2021

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CR-20-640. Randy James Myers v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CR-20-599. Steven Christopher Hayes v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CR-20-176. Rodney Rayburn v. State of Arkansas, from Cleburne County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

CV-20-637. Robert Steinbuch v. University of Arkansas a/k/a University of Arkansas– Little Rock; the Trustees of the University of Arkansas; Michael Schwartz, in His Official and Personal Capacity; Theresa Beiner, in Her Official and Personal Capacity; JoAnn Maxey, in Her Official Capacity; John M.A. DiPippa, in His Official Capacity; and Velmer Burton, in His Official Capacity, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Remanded with instructions. Special Justices James Crouch and Doug Schrantz join. Wood and Wynne, JJ., not participating.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CV-20-288. Larry Osborn v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Appellant's pro se motion to expand the record and designation of record on appeal. Affirmed; motion denied. Special Justice Helen Brown joins. Webb, J., not participating.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CR-20-232. Montrell Dashone Ventry v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

CR-20-553. Gerald Lowery v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed.