At the Post

THURSDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 1,000

THURSDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $176,763

THURSDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,246,510

THURSDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,423,273

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Churchill Downs, 9:30 a.m.; Belmont Park, 11:20 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Pimlico, 11;40 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, noon; Arlington, 2:25 p.m.; Lone Star Park, 2:35 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY'S STARS

Jockeys David Cabrera and Ramon Vazquez each won two races.

Cabrera won the second race aboard Ghostly Who ($3.60, $4.40, $2.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.33, and the sixth race with Decade ($7.20, $5.40, $3.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.31.

Vazquez won the third race aboard Rolling Fork ($11.40, $4.00, $2.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.01, and the ninth race with Exulting ($6.40, $4.00, $2.40), covering 1 mile in 1:36.95.

ASMUSSEN BREAKS RECORD

Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen broke his single-season Oaklawn record for purse earnings when Sianara and Miner's Queen ran 1-2, respectively, in Wednesday's seventh race, a maiden special weights sprint for fillies and mares, 3 and up, valued at $93,000.

Asmussen's runners collected $74,400 for the finish, pushing his total past the record $5,644,609 set in 2019 when he won 64 races, second-highest single-season total in Oaklawn history. Wednesday was the 48th day of the weather-shortened 51-day meeting that ends Saturday. Asmussen finished Wednesday with $5,686,643 in purse earnings at the meet.

Asmussen has all but secured his record-tying 11th Oaklawn training title with 57 victories though Wednesday. Defending champion Robertino Diodoro was second with 41. Hall of Famer Henry Forrest won 11 titles between 1947-63.

The late Cole Norman, Asmussen, Diodoro and David Vance are the only trainers in Oaklawn history to reach 50 victories in a single season. Norman won a record 71 races in 2003.

Information for this report provided by Oaklawn media department.