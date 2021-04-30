Comments on gig work hit tech stocks

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said Thursday that a lot of gig workers are misclassified as contractors, sending stocks of tech companies such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash falling over speculation about the future of the fraught business model in the Biden administration.

"We are looking at it, but in a lot of cases gig workers should be classified as employees," Walsh told Reuters. "These companies are making profits and revenue and I'm not [going to] begrudge anyone for that, because that's what we are about in America. But we also want to make sure that success trickles down to the worker."

Many labor policy experts say that gig companies Uber, Lyft and DoorDash improperly classify their workers as contractors, instead of as employees. This lowers the companies' labor costs but leaves workers in a more precarious position, as contractors are not typically subject to protections like minimum-wage laws, mandatory overtime, unemployment insurance, workers' comp and other benefits.

But the Labor Department cautioned against reading too deeply into Walsh's comments, saying it was in line with other public moves the agency has made on the question of gig work since Biden was inaugurated.

In New York trading Thursday, Uber's stock price fell 6%, Lyft dropped 10% and DoorDash fell 7.6%.

The companies did not respond to immediate requests for comment.