Dauda will wait on Baylor decision

Bentonville senior Maryam Dauda had no comment on longtime Baylor women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey's decision to leave and take the same position at LSU.

The 6-4 Dauda, a Lady Bears signee last November, said she talked to Mulkey and Baylor officials last week, following a celebration with her high school teammates Thursday morning on her selection to the McDonald's All-American team.

Dauda said she would wait to make a decision on her future until after Baylor names Mulkey's replacement.

Dauda set records left and right at Bentonville High, finishing as the career leader in points, rebounds and blocked shots along with other categories. She finished with 1,401 career points, 339 blocked shots and 867 rebounds and averaged 17 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocks this season.

The five-star recruit suffered a knee injury late in her senior season. Dauda had surgery on March 19 and said her rehab has gone well.