Deputies seek help identifying man found dead near Arkansas River

A man was found dead at the edge of the Arkansas River about 20 miles north-northwest of Pine Bluff on Friday morning, Jefferson County deputies said.

Jefferson County deputies were dispatched at 8:15 a.m. Friday to an area off Bartlett Road, which runs through the public use area of Lock and Dam No. 5. A body had been found there by a fisherman, according to a news release from Jefferson County deputies.

The man had no identification on his person, deputies said.

The body will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory for identification and autopsy, the release states.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (870) 541-5300.