Fayetteville man gets 15 years as career criminal

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Aaron Dewayne Meggs

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fayetteville man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison as a career criminal.

Aaron Dewayne Meggs, 40, was sentenced to 180 months followed by five years of supervised release on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Meggs was identified by detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force to be in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine, according to court documents. Detectives learned Meggs was on parole with a valid search waiver on file and had a warrant for his arrest.

Detectives searched of his home Sept. 9 and found methamphetamine and a stolen handgun.

Meggs was indicted by a federal grand jury in October and entered a guilty plea in January.

He was sentenced under the federal Armed Career Criminal Act, which provides a sentencing range of 15 years to life for individuals who have been convicted of federal gun crimes and have at least three prior felony convictions for crimes of violence and/or serious drug offenses.

