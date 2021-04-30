First thought on the speech Wednesday night: It was fantastic, and it's about time somebody said things like that. The American people deserve to be treated as adults, and talked to as such.

It was a speech not just filled with personal moments, but also filled with hard truths. It combined inspiring words with realistic ideas. This East Coast guy spoke to the whole country.

Of course, we're talking about Sen. Tim Scott.

The senator from South Carolina gave the Republican response to the president's yawner of a speech. Here are just a few paragraphs of what the senator said, and they deserve repeating:

"When America comes together, we've made tremendous progress. But powerful forces want to pull us apart. A hundred years ago, kids in classrooms were taught the color of their skin was their most important characteristic. And if they looked a certain way, they were inferior.

"Today, kids are being taught that the color of their skin defines them again, and if they look a certain way, they're an oppressor. From colleges to corporations to our culture, people are making money and gaining power by pretending we haven't made any progress at all, by doubling down on the divisions we've worked so hard to heal.

"You know this stuff is wrong. Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country. It's backwards to fight discrimination with different types of discrimination. And it's wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present."

It must be painful for Democrats to see a southern Black conservative senator say these things, but they need to be said. We especially enjoyed his putting the recent changes in several states' voting laws in context. The American people deserve to be leveled with, not bluffed, misled and conned. We look forward to more words from Sen. Tim Scott.

And to being treated as adults.