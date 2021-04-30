For dose-takers, 1-shot's hot

INDIANAPOLIS -- There is no government data yet on whether health authorities' 10-day halt in administration of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine soured people on the product, and the company declined to discuss the matter. But in spot checks across the country, people seeking vaccines and officials dispensing them appear eager to resume using the vaccine, which is also easier to store and transport.

In Indiana, a blue card sat on the windshield of Josh Woolvin's black Hyundai Tucson on Tuesday, a spot of color in the sunshine at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It signaled to nurses at a drive-by immunization clinic that Woolvin and his mother, Debbie Shipp, wanted Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine, not their other choice, Pfizer-BioNTech's two-shot regimen.

Both selected Johnson & Johnson for its one-and-done convenience, a preference that outweighed their concerns about the extremely rare blood clots that prompted the pause in the vaccine's use.

"I'd rather deal with the side effects than die" of covid-19, Woolvin said.

At the clinic run by Indiana University Health, 1,355 people at the racetrack chose Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday, while 407 took the Pfizer vaccine, according to spokesman Jonathon Hosea. At a homeless program in San Francisco, drugstores in Maine and universities across the country, the same sentiment is largely true.

"For most people experiencing homelessness, it was their preference," said Margot Kushel, director of the UC San Francisco Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative, who hopes her county health department reauthorizes use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. "They wanted it to be one-and-done. They didn't want to worry about coming back."

More than 7 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine -- a small fraction of the national total -- had been dispensed when health authorities halted use of the product April 13 to allow review of a handful of cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, the clotting disorder that has affected at least 15 people, killing one. Ten days later, federal health officials authorized resumption with a warning about the rare side effect.

Another 9 million doses had been shipped and were available, said Ian Sams, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

But there appears to be little Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the pipeline at the moment. Federal data released Tuesday shows that just 765,000 doses were allocated this week.

Company spokesman Jake Sargent pointed to a statement released last Friday by the company's chief scientific officer, Paul Stoffels, who said that "as the global pandemic continues to devastate communities around the world, we believe a single-shot, easily transportable COVID-19 vaccine with demonstrated protection against multiple variants can help protect the health and safety of people everywhere."

Near the Canadian border in rural Van Buren, Maine, pharmacist John Hebert started giving vaccinations in December. He initially had an allocation of Moderna that he took to nursing homes across the state.That sometimes took him on daylong drives to elderly populations as far as Portland, more than 300 miles away.

After the J&J vaccine was authorized in February, Hebert, the head pharmacist at Hebert Rexall Pharmacy, said the one-dose shot was the "ideal offering for that kind of activity," because he doesn't have to return for second shots weeks later, a requirement for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Hebert had about 100 J&J shots in the refrigerator when the pause was imposed. He thinks they will be used as he continues to trek to homebound residents of the state.

"It's going to go fairly quickly," Hebert said. "We have a list that only want J & J."

Hebert believes the pause may have contributed slightly to vaccine hesitancy -- but that it won't take long to reverse. "We can get those people back," he said.

FREE POT AND DOUGHNUTS

Free beer, pot and doughnuts. Savings bonds. A chance to win an all-terrain vehicle. Places around the U.S. are offering incentives to try to energize the nation's slowing vaccination drive and get Americans to roll up their sleeves.

These relatively small, mostly corporate promotion efforts have been accompanied by more serious and far-reaching attempts by officials in cities such as Chicago, which is sending specially equipped buses into neighborhoods to deliver vaccines. Detroit is offering $50 to people who give others a ride to vaccination sites, and starting Monday will send workers to knock on every door in the city to help residents sign up.

Public health officials say the efforts are crucial to reach people who haven't been immunized yet, whether because they are hesitant or because they have had trouble making an appointment or getting to a vaccination site.

"This is the way we put this pandemic in the rear-view mirror and move on with our lives," said Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky's public health commissioner.

Meanwhile, more activities are resuming around the U.S. as case numbers come down.

Meanwhile, more activities are resuming around the U.S. as case numbers come down.

Disneyland is set to open today after being closed for more than a year, while Indianapolis is planning to welcome 135,000 spectators for the Indy 500 at the end of May.

Still, rising hospitalizations and caseloads in the Pacific Northwest prompted Oregon's governor to impose restrictions in several counties, and her Washington counterpart was expected to follow suit.

Demand for vaccines has started to fall around the country, something health officials expected would happen once the most vulnerable and most eager to get the shot had the opportunity to do so. Now the vaccination drive is moving into a more targeted phase.

"This will be much more of an intense ground game where we have to focus on smaller events, more tailored to address the needs and concerns of focused communities," Stack said.

Nationally, 82% of people older than 65 and more than half of all adults have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But while vaccinations hit a high in mid-April at 3.2 million shots per day on average, the number had fallen to 2.5 million as of last week.

As demand slows to a trickle at mass vaccination sites such as stadiums, some state and local governments are no longer asking for their full allotment of vaccine from Washington. And many large vaccination sites and pharmacies are letting people walk in, no appointment necessary.

With the shift away from larger sites to pharmacies and medical providers, Pfizer on Thursday said that at the end of May, it will start shipping its vaccine in smaller packages -- 25 vials with six doses each rather than trays of 195 vials.

The slowdown in the U.S. stands in stark contrast to the situation in many poorer corners of the world that are desperate for vaccine.

NYC PLANS REOPENING

Meanwhile, New York City is moving to fully reopen July 1, with arenas, gyms, stores, restaurants and hair salons returning, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

"This is going to be the summer of New York City," he said Thursday at a press briefing. "We're all going to get to enjoy this city again, and people are going to flock here from all over the country to be a part of this amazing moment."

New York locked down almost completely as the pandemic descended upon the most populous U.S. city in March 2020. The city has been embarking on a slow, step-by-step comeback as infection rates have eased, accelerated by the advent of vaccinations. The city is about halfway toward the mayor's goal of having 5 million people fully vaccinated by the end of June, state data shows.

De Blasio's goal of a complete re-opening leaves some key sectors until later, such as schools and Broadway. City officials say they intend to offer in-class summer school programs for more than 100,000 students, with school buildings open for full enrollment in September. Shows at Broadway theaters also aren't scheduled to resume until that month.

To help lead the recovery, the mayor appointed New York restaurant mogul Danny Meyer to chair the city's Economic Development board. As the city reopens, it will need to hire a lot of people very quickly, Meyer said. At least 400,000 jobs will return in the city this year, de Blasio said.

"One of my hopes is that the city will be an agent that will connect job-seekers with employers," Meyer said.

The mayor may need to get state officials on board for his July 1 reopening plan. Ultimate authority still resides with orders already issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to a vote taken by the state legislature last month. That vote stopped Cuomo from issuing any new directives without lawmakers' approval, while also allowing the governor's existing directives to be extended, and he's frequently clashed with de Blasio on measures to fight the pandemic.

"The federal government, state government always have a say, but I'm saying as leader in New York City, we're ready to come back and come back strong," the mayor said Thursday in an interview on MSNBC.

New York's all-important tourism industry has begun to show signs of slowly recovering. Since January, the hotel occupancy rate has ticked up six percentage points, to about 35%, according to hospitality data company STR.

BRAZIL VARIANT

In Louisiana, a coronavirus variant first detected in Brazil has been found, state health officials said Thursday, warning that it may pose a higher risk.

The health department announcement said officials have identified two cases of the variant, one in the New Orleans region and one in southwest Louisiana, and they say there are probably more.

Vaccines are effective against the variant, the department said, but there are concerns that it may be transmitted more easily, is less easily treated and may be linked to more severe cases of covid-19.

Thursday's announcement came shortly after New Orleans officials announced plans for looser restrictions. Starting today, restaurants, bars and other businesses in the hospitality-driven city can operate at 100% capacity, up from 75%.

An early hot spot, the city continues to see vaccination rates increase, and Mayor LaToya Cantrell and city health director Dr. Jennifer Avegno discussed the changes at a news conference.

"New Orleans will be the most open it has been since the pandemic began," Avegno said.

But businesses will still have to maintain social distancing, and while Louisiana's mask mandate is being dropped, New Orleans is maintaining the requirement.

"There is no national public health organization or leading experts that recommend the full removal of masks right now," Avegno said.

Information for this article was contributed by Mary Claire Molloy, Lenny Bernstein, Frances Stead Sellers, Nick Anderson and Dan Keating of The Washington Post; by Carla K. Johnson, Michelle R. Smith and Kevin McGill of The Associated Press; and by Henry Goldman of Bloomberg News (WPNS).

Second-grader Londyn Vargas sits at her desk Thursday at Christa McAuliffe School in Jersey City, N.J., where kindergarten-through-third-grade students are returning to school buildings for the first time in more than a year. (AP/Seth Wenig)