FYI: Book sale Saturday at BPL

Today

El día de los niños y los libros (Children's Day) -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Virtual Architecture Tour --11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via YouTube. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"At the Wedding" -- A new love story by Bryna Turner, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m Saturday-Sunday through June 13, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $51-$70. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

__

Saturday

Tontitown Farmers' Market -- 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Harry Sbanotto Park in Tontitown. Free. Email ddelille@tontitownar.gov.

What to Read Next -- Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook & YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Pop-Up Book Sale -- Featuring children's fiction, fantasy, mystery, western, science fiction, etc., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., on the verandah at the Bentonville Public Library. Hosted by Friends of BPL. Email mlosapio@live.com.

Discover the Grounds -- Native Grasses and Prairie Restoration with Joe Woolbright, director of Ozark Ecological Restoration Inc., 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk -- "Station Lights" with Alice Pettway, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

--

Sunday

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Chamber Music on the Mountain Festival -- Preview Concert, 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Free. faylib.org.

Alaska's Fiddling Poet -- With Ken Waldman, 4:30 p.m., Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow, 515 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. Free; donations accepted. 253-7444 or writerscolony.org.

--

Monday

Crafting With Ms. Mayra -- 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour -- Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Catch 'Em All At The Library -- For those who love Pokemon, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Yoga and Art -- With Yoga Story, 6 p.m. on the Frank Lloyd Wright House Lawn, Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga @ FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Vimeo. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night -- "Brain on Fire" by Susannah Cahalan, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

