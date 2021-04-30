Idaho legislator accused of rape resigns

BOISE, Idaho -- An Idaho lawmaker accused of rape by a 19-year-old legislative intern has resigned after an ethics committee found he should be formally censured.

The investigation into Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, began in March after a young staffer accused him of sexually assaulting her in his apartment after the two had dinner at a Boise restaurant.

Von Ehlinger, 38, has denied all wrongdoing and maintains he had consensual sexual contact with the young woman. However, he resigned Thursday after an ethics committee unanimously agreed that he engaged in "behavior unbecoming" and recommended that he be suspended without pay for the rest of the legislative session.

The former representative has not been charged as Boise police is investigating the rape allegations.

Von Ehlinger wrote in his resignation letter that he hoped stepping down would spare his colleagues from having to deal with the ethics committee's recommendation, which he disagreed with.

The ethics committee had also recommend that von Ehlinger be held in contempt for invoking his Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate himself. State law bars testimony before the ethics committee from being used in criminal court cases.

Gunman, 4 others killed in N.C. standoff

BOONE, N.C. -- Two deputies were killed and three other people including a suspected gunman were found dead after a lengthy standoff in North Carolina, The Watauga County sheriff's office announced Thursday.

Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox were dispatched to a home in Boone at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday after the homeowner and his family didn't report to work or answer telephone calls, the sheriff's office reported. Both were hit by gunfire. Other officers were able to pull out Ward, who later died at a hospital. Fox died at the scene.

Investigators said that after a 13-hour stand-off, a married couple and the suspected gunman were all found dead. George Ligon, 58, and Michelle Ligon, 61, were killed inside their home. The sheriff's office said that the suspect in their deaths, Isaac Alton Barnes, 32, also was found dead at the home. Barnes was identified as Michelle Ligon's son and George Ligon's stepson.

Authorities said Barnes also was suspected in the fatal shootings of the two deputies.

A Boone pzolice officer, a Boone firefighter and an Appalachian State University police officer were shot at during an initial attempt to rescue the deputies. The Boone police officer was hit but escaped injury when a round struck his Kevlar helmet.

Morganton Department of Public Safety Maj. Ryan Lander told The News Herald that the suspect appeared to have killed himself.

Officers from more than a dozen 15 law enforcement agencies surrounded the home as people living nearby were evacuated or told to shelter in place during the standoff.

Nuke waste leak reported at Hanford site

SPOKANE, Wash. -- An underground nuclear waste storage tank in Washington state that dates to World War II appears to be leaking contaminated liquid into the ground, the U.S. Department of Energy said Thursday.

The state's Department of Ecology and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency were notified Thursday that the tank was likely leaking.

It's the second tank believed to be leaking waste left from the production of plutonium for nuclear weapons at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. The first was discovered in 2013. Many more of the 149 single-walled storage tanks at the site are suspected to be leaking.

Tank B-109, constructed during the Manhattan Project, holds 123,000 gallons of radioactive waste.

The Hanford site near Richland is the most contaminated radioactive waste site in the nation. A multi-billion dollar environmental cleanup has been underway for decades at the Hanford site.

Geoff Tyree, an Energy Department spokesman, said there's no increased risk to the public. "Contamination in this area is not new and mitigation actions have been in place for decades to protect workers, the public and the environment," he said.

4th Martian flight a flop for Ingenuity

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- NASA's Mars helicopter fizzled Thursday on its fourth flight attempt.

The 4-pound helicopter named Ingenuity was supposed to lift off on its longest, fastest flight yet, after three successes. But the chopper remained on the ground.

Flight controllers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California will attempt a redo today.

Ingenuity took flight for the first time at Mars on April 19 -- becoming the first powered aircraft to soar at another planet -- after controllers fixed a software error. Thursday's failure came after three successful flights.

The helicopter team has until early next week to test Ingenuity in the Martian skies. Two more flights are planned before NASA's Perseverance rover shoves off on its primary mission: seeking signs of past life in the Martian rocks.

Perseverance and Ingenuity arrived at Mars on Feb. 18.