High-water caution urged on Arkansas

The Jefferson County sheriff's office offered safety advice ahead of weekend flooding expected along the Arkansas River.

At 10:32 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service's Little Rock station issued a flood warning for the Arkansas River at Pine Bluff. Flood stage is 42.0 feet.

At 9 a.m. Thursday, the stage was at 31.6 feet. Minor flooding is forecast.

The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday evening to a crest of 43.8 feet by early Sunday afternoon. It is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon, according to a press release.

Residents who live in the affected areas are advised to begin making preparations for the water to rise to flood stage levels. Flood waters can quickly become life-threatening. Having a plan ahead of time is critical.

"People in the affected areas, or those who are near waterways downstream, should be prepared to flee to higher ground in anticipation of an evacuation notice," Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said. "It is vital to know that you should never drive a vehicle through a flooded area of a roadway as it only takes a minimal amount of water to force a vehicle off the road. People should call 9-1-1 should they need emergency assistance."

Here are local impacts provided by the National Weather Service:

At 37.0 feet, water starts to get over Swan Lake Recreation Road, and portions of Little Bayou Meto area south of Reydell are impacted.

At 40.0 feet, water over the road to Island Harbor Estates. Flooding of cropland inside the levees. Residents of the Island Harbor area should monitor the river for any additional rises and take whatever steps necessary to protect their property. Some trails of the Delta Rivers Nature Center are covered by water and must be partially closed.

At 41.0 feet, minor flooding of property in the Riverside Addition west of Lake Langhofer. Water starts to get over Acorn Road.

At 42.0 feet, Regional Park flooded with the gate at Regional Park Road closed. This will prevent access to the Delta Rivers Nature Center and Harbor Oaks golf course. Some damage in the lowlands inside the levees in Pine Bluff. Water over Knotts Island Road.

At 43.0 feet, Island Harbor Estates Road is impassible, access by boat only to Island Harbor homes. Knotts Island Road impassible and residents should monitor the river for any additional rises.

At 44.0 feet, Trulock Bay Residential Addition upstream of U.S. 79 B Bridge is affected.