Homemaker club gets online banking details

In a gathering for food, fellowship and information regarding online banking, the Camden Road Extension Homemakers Club announced it "had an amazing meeting this month."

The hostesses for the meeting were Jo Segars, Nancy Sumner and Vicky Inich, club president. Sumner brought one of her drawings and a silent auction was held. All the proceeds went to the club project, the Hope of the Delta.

"Members were very generous in their donations," a press release read.

The Camden Road EHC is always looking for new members. Interested parties may contact Inich at 512-567-6442 or Jefferson County Family and Consumer Sciences agent Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Family and Consumer Sciences agent at 870-534-1033 or mkizer@uaex.edu.

