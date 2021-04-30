Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
Club News

Homemaker club gets online banking details

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:50 a.m.
Vicky Inich (left), president of the Camden Road Extension Homemakers Club, meets with Kim Edwards of the Hope of the Delta. (Special to The Commercial)

In a gathering for food, fellowship and information regarding online banking, the Camden Road Extension Homemakers Club announced it "had an amazing meeting this month."

The hostesses for the meeting were Jo Segars, Nancy Sumner and Vicky Inich, club president. Sumner brought one of her drawings and a silent auction was held. All the proceeds went to the club project, the Hope of the Delta.

"Members were very generous in their donations," a press release read.

The Camden Road EHC is always looking for new members. Interested parties may contact Inich at 512-567-6442 or Jefferson County Family and Consumer Sciences agent Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Family and Consumer Sciences agent at 870-534-1033 or mkizer@uaex.edu.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs to all eligible persons without discrimination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT