• Ryan Zinke, the former U.S. interior secretary and Montana congressman, has filed federal paperwork to form a campaign committee so he can run in 2022 for the second U.S. House seat awarded to the state because of the latest U.S. Census.

• Frank Caporusso, a 52-year-old Long Island man, faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to threatening to assassinate the federal judge in Washington, D.C., who heard the criminal case against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, prosecutors said.

• Jamel Muldrew, 32, of Houston, Texas, accused of traveling to Tampa, Fla., to drop off a young girl at a hotel to engage in prostitution in exchange for $800, was charged with sex trafficking and other charges, federal prosecutors said.

• Jacob Andes, 27, of St. Joseph, Mo., accused of putting peanuts in the coffee, laundry soap and underwear drawer of his mother's boyfriend knowing that the man has a severe allergy, was charged with assault, police said.

• Marzena Ozarek-Szilke, a Polish anthropologist and archaeologist, said researchers examining an ancient Egyptian mummy believed to be a male priest were surprised when X-rays and computer tests revealed that it was a woman who was seven months pregnant when she died.

• Cody Griggers, 28, of Montrose, Ga., a former Wilkinson County deputy accused of having a cache of unregistered weapons, including silencers and a machine gun, and keeping many of them in his duty vehicle, pleaded guilty to possessing unregistered firearms.

• Matt Perkins, who is adding a pool to his new home in Las Vegas, ran into a delay when the contractor called police to report the discovery of bones about 5 feet underground, which turned out to be those of a horse or similar large animal that experts say are between 6,000 and 14,000 years old.

• Larry Black Jr., 37, of Center Point, Ala., and Joshua Powell, 40, of Moody, former workers at a Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Birmingham, were charged with defrauding customers by diverting more than $30,000 from catering and other sales into personal accounts, federal prosecutors said.

• Jack Montoucet, chief of Louisiana's Wildlife and Fisheries Department, called it "a hard decision" after wildlife agents euthanized a 200-pound male black bear because it had become too reliant on food found in garbage cans and on porches in Port Allen.