Lane closures set for I-430 bridge

Work on the Interstate 430 bridge over the Arkansas River in Pulaski County will require lane closings Saturday night and early Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close the outside and middle northbound lanes of I-430 between Cantrell Road in Little Rock and Crystal Hill Road in North Little Rock from 8 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, weather permitting.

Closing the lanes will allow the crews to place the next section of latex-modified concrete, a mixture that performs as a waterproof layer for the bridge deck and prevents some damage from salt and other chemicals during times of winter weather, the department said. Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones and signs.