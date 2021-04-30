Man arrested in shooting at hotel

Police have arrested a man in a March shooting at the Embassy Suites hotel in Little Rock, according to authorities.

Cavarsiae Wright, 23, of Little Rock is charged with three felony counts of battery, felony fleeing, misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor failure to appear, according to a Little Rock Police Department tweet.

Officers were called about 10:45 p.m. on March 13 to the hotel at 11301 Financial Centre Parkway in reference to the shooting, authorities previously said.

Three people were struck by gunfire, according to police spokesman Mark Edwards.

One of the victims told a reporter that the shooting took place in the hotel parking lot after a group had gathered at the hotel for a birthday party.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Traffic stop leads to assault charge

A Little Rock man was arrested during a traffic stop early Wednesday at Colonel Glenn Road and Rocky Lane, accused of resisting arrest and assaulting an officer, according to an arrest report.

A Pulaski County sheriff's deputy pulled over a vehicle driven by Donnie Little, 47, on a speeding violation, the report said. Little told the officer that he did not have a driver's license, the report said.

As the deputy was about to have the vehicle towed, Little removed some work tools from the vehicle, became agitated and approached the deputy with a metal rod, according to the report.

The deputy used a Taser on Little before arresting him, the report said.

Little was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held without bail, charged with felony aggravated assault on an officer and resisting arrest.