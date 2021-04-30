Man shot in fight at Fayetteville residence

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police say a man was shot Thursday morning during an argument outside a house at 702 Daisy Lane.

Police found a man lying in the driveway of the house at 6:36 a.m., Sgt. Tony Murphy, police spokesman, said.

He was taken to a local hospital, Murphy said. Police didn't identify him.

Murphy said the man argued with someone either on the phone or social media and knew someone was coming to the house. When the man went outside, there was a fight and several shots were fired, Murphy said. Some bullets hit the garage door.

Murphy said the suspect or suspects left before officers arrived and the investigation is continuing.