March casino revenue tops record

March revenue numbers for Saracen Casino Resort easily broke all records as the threat of the coronavirus subsides and people are getting out and moving around more.

Total betting for the month was more than $160 million with the next nearest month being January when almost $116 million was bet, according to figures from the Arkansas Racing Commission. After taxes but before the casino paid expenses, the house made $14 million in March, compared to about $10.4 million in January.

"We are very, very happy with where we are," said Carlton Saffa, chief market officer for the casino. "April is also shaping up to be an equally strong month."

February's numbers at $75 million bet were well below the two surrounding months, but Saffa said that was because the casino was closed for 10 days, with the bulk of that because the city's water system, under Liberty Utilities, had all but collapsed for most of Pine Bluff.

Because the larger casino opened in October and in the middle of the pandemic, comparable revenue numbers for Saracen are nonexistent, other than to show that the casino's business is rapidly growing. For the first full month in November, for instance, betting was about $61 million, with the house making, after taxes but before expenses, about $4.3 million.

Saffa, however, points out that, even though Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort is in the middle of its live horse racing season, Saracen is beating its neighbor's numbers.

In March, $148.5 million was gambled at Oaklawn -- $11.6 million less than Saracen. As far as what the house made, Oaklawn's comparable take was about $13.6 million -- about $400,000 less than Saracen's.

Saffa said the numbers show that the main Saracen casino, which has only been in operation for six months, can compete with and is attracting more customers than Oaklawn, which has been in business for more than 100 years, although its casino operation is much newer.

Saffa said that the sports betting area at Saracen had been expanded, but he said the casino had little interest in including simulcast horse race betting, leaving that piece to Oaklawn.

"Oaklawn does it as well as anyone in the country, and I think horse racing should be left to them," Saffa said. "There are all kinds of reasons I want people to come to Saracen -- our slot machines, our table games, our restaurants, our 25-foot TV -- but we didn't build this place for people to come to to bet on horses. They do that very well down the road."

Earlier in April, Oaklawn opened its new hotel, spa and events center. Saracen is planning to build a 13-floor, 300-plus room hotel, which will add another 200 jobs to the 800 to 900 employees the casino already has. But he said the timing was not quite right to start work on the project, adding that there are three elements that have to clearly align before the casino moves forward.

One is the interest rates on the money the casino will have to borrow for the $100 million project. Right now, he said, those rates are too high for commercial projects.

"That money could come from traditional loan packages or commercial loans," he said. "We are pursuing all available financing."

A second piece is the price of commodities, in particular the price of concrete and steel, which, Saffa said, are at "all-time highs."

And the third part is staffing. Saffa said the casino is "committed to hiring Jefferson County residents," and that better clarity on that aspect needs to happen before the casino feels comfortable moving ahead from an employment standpoint.

"We are going to build this as fast as we can," Saffa said, "but we are going to be prudent about it. This is working. We are ramping up our business little by little. Every month, our numbers are getting better and better, and we are dumping millions of dollars in tax revenue into the economy and from our 900 employees. There is zero hesitancy on the part of Saracen management in building a hotel. As for exactly when, I don't know, but sooner rather than later."

A call to Oaklawn officials for this story was not returned.