Mariners' lefty limits Astros to 1 hit in 7 innings

HOUSTON -- Yusei Kikuchi took a no-hit bid into the the seventh inning, and Taylor Trammell homered and made a sliding game-ending catch, leading the Seattle Mariners over the Houston Astros 1-0 on Thursday to avoid a four-game series sweep.

Kikuchi (1-1) did not allow a hit until Carlos Correa doubled to deep right-center field with one out in the seventh.

"It was a full count, so I decided to go and try to challenge him there," Kikuchi said through a translator. "I thought a walk would be about the worst thing I could do there so I wanted to be aggressive."

Correa was stranded when Yuli Gurriel grounded out to Kikuchi and Aledmys Diaz grounded out to shortstop.

"I go into every start with the mentality of trying not to allow the opposing team a single hit," Kikuchi said. "Since it was a close ballgame, that really allowed me to get focused and locked in today."

That was the only hit allowed by Kikuchi, who pitched 7 innings, struck out 7 and walked 2, throwing 61 of 95 pitches for strikes. Kikuchi walked Alex Bregman in the first and Myles Straw in the third inning, then retired 11 in a row.

Kikuchi, a 30-year-old left-hander from Japan, entered Thursday with a career record of 8-16 with a 5.42 ERA since joining Seattle in 2019.

"Awesome outing by Yusei Kikuchi," Mariners Manager Scott Servais said. "Can't say enough about his competitiveness -- that's what really stood out to me. It doesn't get any bigger than that to shut that team down and take a no-hitter into the seventh inning against one of the best lineups in the American League."

Servais said in his first two seasons with Seattle, Kikuchi at times was stoic. But on Thursday, Kikuchi was occasionally animated.

"He's wearing his emotions on his sleeve a little bit more, and I'm a big fan of it," Servais said. "I think it's important to just be who you are, and the results will be better."

Anthony Misiewicz pitched a perfect eighth, and Kendall Graveman a one-hit ninth for his third save, completing a two-hitter.

With one on and two outs in the ninth, Correa lofted a fly 248 feet to center. Trammell sprinted and made a sliding catch. Trammell got a jump that briefly made Servais very antsy.

"I think the ball was over second base, and I looked at Taylor and he hadn't moved yet," Servais said. "So, he had to put on the afterburners to get there, but he made a great recovery and a great catch."

Houston starter Luis Garcia (0-3) allowed 3 hits and struck out 6 in 5 innings. The Astros bullpen held Seattle scoreless in four innings and has allowed just one run in its last 14 innings.

ATHLETICS 3, RAYS 2 Matt Chapman homered and hit a go-ahead double with two outs in the ninth inning, leading Oakland over Tampa Bay.

ORIOLES 4, YANKEES 3 (10) Cedric Mullins delivered a winning sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, Trey Mancini had his first three-hit game since returning from colon cancer surgery, and Baltimore beat New York for a four-game series split. Mancini had an RBI single in the first and hit a tying home run in the sixth. The 29-year-old Mancini had his first back-to-back multi-hit games since Sept. 23-24, 2019.

WHITE SOX 3, TIGERS 1 Carlos Rodon struck out a career-high 12 in six innings as Chicago defeated Detroit, the Tigers' 11th loss in 13 games. Rodon made his first home start since pitching a no-hitter against Cleveland on April 14. He allowed 2 hits and walked 1, and his ERA rose from 0.48 to 0.72.

RANGERS 4, RED SOX 1 Jose Trevino broke a tie with his first home run of the season -- a two-run shot in the sixth -- as Texas defeated Boston.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 4, PHILLIES 3 Tyler O'Neill scored on David Hale's game-ending wild pitch in the 10th inning, and St. Louis beat Philadelphia to split their four-game series. O'Neill, the automatic runner, started on second and advanced on Andrew Knizer's groundout. Hale bounced a curveball past catcher J.T. Realmuto, getting the loss in his first decision since the Phillies acquired him from the New York Yankees in August.

BREWERS 2, DODGERS 1 Travis Shaw hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning off Trevor Bauer, Eric Lauer won in his first start of the season and Milwaukee beat Los Angeles.

CUBS 9, BRAVES 3 Jake Marisnick hit a home run and Anthony Rizzo had three of Chicago's 16 hits in a victory over Atlanta.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, ROCKIES 3 Josh

Rojas hit a home run and David Peralta had three hits and drove in two runs as Arizona beat Colorado.

