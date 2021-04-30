• Rapper Kodak Black has been sentenced to probation for assaulting a teenage girl in a South Carolina hotel room. Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was originally charged with rape, but accepted a deal and pleaded guilty to first-degree assault at the Florence County Courthouse. Black also faces a 10-year suspended prison sentence. He won't have to go to prison on the charge as long as he completes 18 months of probation, media outlets reported. The victim in the case watched the plea online during a court hearing Wednesday and Black spoke directly to her. "I apologize this happened, and I'm hopeful we can all move forward," he said. Later on his Twitter feed, Black posted that the victim just wanted to get the case over with, and "I ain't have to come off no money." The assault happened in 2016 when Black was in Florence for a performance. The girl said the rapper attacked her at a hotel room after the show, biting her on the neck and breast and continuing even after she told him to stop, authorities said. The girl reported the attack to a school nurse who called police, investigators said. Black had served about half of a three-year federal prison sentence for falsifying documents used to buy weapons at a Miami gun store commuted by President Donald Trump on his last day in office. Black's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, was once a contestant on Trump's "Celebrity Apprentice" show. The pardon notes that Kodak Black paid for schoolchildren's notebooks, supplies to daycare centers and food for the hungry, and donated $50,000 for restaurants in his hometown of Pompano Beach, Fla. Black has sold more than 30 million singles since 2014, and has had several multiplatinum and platinum-certified singles, including "Zeze," "No Flockin'" and "Roll in Peace."

• English rock band Genesis is returning to the United States for their first tour in 14 years. Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford announced The Last Domino? Tour on Thursday, which will kick off in Chicago on Nov. 15. The 14-date tour will also visit Washington; Charlotte, N.C.; Montreal; Toronto; Buffalo, N.Y.; Detroit; Cleveland; and Philadelphia. The trek wraps in Boston on Dec. 15. Genesis will play two shows in the New York area: They visit Madison Square Garden in New York on Dec. 5 and will play the brand-new UBS Arena in Belmont Park on Dec. 10. Tickets for the general public go on sale May 7. On the tour, Collins, Banks and Rutherford will be joined by their longtime guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer and Nic Collins on drums. Genesis' last U.S. tour was 2007's Turn It On Again: The Tour.