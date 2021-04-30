LR's Windsor Door to expand, add jobs

Windsor Door announced Thursday that the 74-year-old, family-owned manufacturing company will add 42 workers, a third production line and a second shift at its Little Rock plant.

The company is adding to its workforce of 108 to meet "increased residential and commercial demand fueled by growth in construction nationwide," according to a news release.

Windsor makes garage doors and custom wood doors for commercial, industrial and residential buildings.

Company officials say they have been preparing to expand the workforce.

"We have spent in excess of $1 million within the past year to get ready for the expansion," said Windsor Vice President Bob Strahan.

Hans Wright, the company's executive vice president, said the new workers will be able to build a career at Windsor. "Many of our team members exceed 30 plus years of dedication and employment."

Gov. Asa Hutchinson praised Windsor for its success.

"This company is a shining example of how a family-owned business can quickly adapt to changing customer demands to set the design standard in the industry," he said.

-- Noel Oman

Everett to sell VWs in its return to NW

Everett Automotive Group is returning to Northwest Arkansas with plans to sell Volkswagen vehicles.

After leaving the region years ago, Everett, one of the largest privately owned Arkansas companies, is scheduled to open a dealership in Rogers before the year's end.

"We are so glad to be back," owner Dwight Everett said in a statement Wednesday. "The Volkswagen brand is a great fit for drivers in Northwest Arkansas."

Everett said that Volkswagen agreed to a Rogers dealership because of strong growth in the area. The only other Volkswagen dealer in the market is Crain Volkswagen in Fayetteville.

Everett left the region in 2018, when it sold three of its dealerships to an investment group backed by the Daniel family, Jerry Jones and Johnelle Hunt. The dealerships now operate under the McLarty Daniel brand.

The Everett family has four dealerships in Central Arkansas, including the nation's top General Motors dealer by sales volume.

Construction of the Rogers dealership is scheduled to begin in May at 4510 W. Poplar St.

-- Nathan Owens

Gaining 3.61, index closes day at 605.24

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 605.24, up 3.61.

"Strong earnings in the technology sector combined with robust GDP data early in the session fueled investor enthusiasm as equities closed higher for the day," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.