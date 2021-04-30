100 years ago

April 30, 1921

• The poultry school to be held here next week, Friday and Saturday, will be held in the old statehouse, instead of Liberty Hall, as first announced. It was discovered yesterday that the Arkansas Hardware Association had secured the use of the hall for its annual convention the latter part of the next week, and hence the change was necessary. However, it said that the old statehouse is very well adapted to the purposes of the school, and it is not believed that the change of location will be any handicap.

50 years ago

April 30, 1971

• An effort to stifle a liberalized annexation law approved by the 1971 General Assembly began Thursday night with the formal setting up of the Committee to Preserve Act 65 of 1969, the so-called "city-killer law." About 50 persons met at the Base Line Fire Station and agreed to circulate petitions in an effort to get the new law, Act 298 of 1971, referred to the voters in the next general election. The plan then would be to defeat the measure at the polls. The new law doesn't have any emergency clause and therefore won't go into effect until 90 days after adjournment sine die of the General Assembly.

25 years ago

April 30, 1996

• Little Rock's Fair Park Elementary School seems to have almost as many lives as a cat. After a lengthy discussion and pleas from school supporters, the Little Rock School Board voted unanimously Monday night against closing the small school in the Hillcrest neighborhood next year, but warned parents and neighborhood leaders to find ways to increase enrollment. In other business at a budget meeting Monday, the board approved about $1.6 million in cuts for next year to balance the district's $148 million budget.

10 years ago

April 30, 2011

• A Little Rock organization that aids homeless people living in camps around the capital city won approval for office space in the Capitol Zoning District, to the dismay of some nearby residents who fear the office will become a homeless shelter. Capitol Zoning District commissioners approved administrative offices for A Family Called Us, which operate the SOAR Network, at 200 W. Roosevelt Road. The 7-2 vote Thursday night came after at least an hour of public comment on the conditional-use request.