OTHERS SAY: The lessons of the Census

For want of a nail, the shoe was lost. For want of a measly 90 residents, a vote in the U.S. Congress for the next decade was lost--with the final seat in the House of Representatives going to Minnesota rather than New York.

So if you know people who've sought out greener pastures--like the members of a certain family who have their name emblazoned in gold letters all over Manhattan--call them and say thanks for nothing.

Meantime, rather than just shaking our fists at the heavens about New York's waning influence at the federal level, the pols who write the laws in Albany ought to look bluntly at a nation where a slow-growing population is shifting away from the Midwest and Northeast, and toward Texas, Florida, Colorado and elsewhere, and ask what those states are doing to win over folks voting with their feet.

We will never want to emulate the Sunshine or Lone Star states when it comes to, say, gun rights, but maybe the Empire State can listen more carefully to complaints about rising tax burdens, high housing costs and an inhospitable small-business climate.