Pandemic jobless aid expands

The U.S. Department of Labor has established three additional scenarios that would allow some people to establish eligibility for federal pandemic unemployment assistance, the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services reported Thursday.

The guidance will allow certain individuals to self-certify eligibility for the program if they were affected by the following:

• Individuals who refuse to return to work that is unsafe or to accept an offer of new work that is unsafe. The applies to workers who already have been receiving unemployment benefits but were determined to be ineligible or disqualified because they refused an offer of work at a work site that wasn't in compliance with local, state or national health and safety standards directly related to covid-19.

• Individuals providing services to educational institutions or educational service agencies. This scenario applies to school employees working without a contract or reasonable assurance of continued employment who face reduced paychecks and no assurance of continued pay when schools are closed because of covid-19.

• Those whose hours at their job has been reduced or who have been temporarily or permanently laid off.

ADWS is notifying individuals of the new eligibility conditions by paper mail and email. Under the federal guidance, states must notify everyone who was denied for any week of federal pandemic unemployment because they weren't eligible under the covid-19 related reasons available at the time.

As a result, many individuals will receive the notice, including those who are no longer filing for pandemic unemployment assistance and those who are currently approved and receiving payments. No action is required unless the individual chooses to apply for the federal pandemic unemployment assistance under one of the new eligibility conditions.

The agency also said it will host drive-through events for pandemic unemployment ID verification from May 10-14 at the following locations:

• Parking Lot 14 at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2500-2598 S. Fillmore St. [The Little Rock event will continue through May 21.]

• Washington County Fairgrounds, 2537 McConnell Ave., Fayetteville.

• Arkansas State University, Aggie Road, Jonesboro.

• North Parking Lot at Hot Springs Convention Center, 134 Convention Blvd.

• Pine Bluff Convention Center, 1 Convention Drive.

Individuals must sign up for a time slot to attend a pandemic unemployment assistance ID verification event at the following link: https://www.dws.arkansas.gov/news-info/calendar/.