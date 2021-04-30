Parolee jailed in theft of car in Hot Springs, officers say

HOT SPRINGS -- A felon on parole who was claiming to be a stranded motorist was charged with theft Wednesday after reportedly stealing the vehicle of a good Samaritan who gave her a ride, according to Hot Springs authorities.

Megan Elizabeth Griffin, 26, who lists a Bull Bayou Road address, was taken into custody shortly before 11 a.m. on a felony count of theft of property over $1,000, punishable by up to six years in prison.

Griffin, who was wanted on a failure to appear warrant out of North Little Rock, remained in custody Thursday with no bail amount set and is to appear today in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Garland County sheriff's Deputy Benny Rowe was dispatched to the Family Dollar Store at 3242 Albert Pike Road, regarding a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle's owner said he was helping a woman who told him she was stranded in Hot Springs. He said he took her to the Family Dollar "to purchase items for her" and left her waiting in his car, a silver 2002 Ford Mustang, while he went inside.

When he emerged from the store, the Mustang, valued at $1,500, was gone and security video from the store showed that it headed west on Albert Pike Road. Rowe broadcast the information on the Mustang and a description of the woman.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., sheriff's office Cpl. Felix Hunter got behind the Mustang on Albert Pike Road and stopped it in the 9400 block. The driver, identified as Griffin, matched the description given by the victim and was taken into custody without incident.