PB schools honor military pupils from around district

Pine Bluff School District campuses sponsored activities to recognize students during the Month of the Military Child, officials announced.

The Month of the Military Child is observed each April to honor military children for their service, commitment and sacrifice in support of the U.S. Army's mission, according to a press release.

This year's observance themed "Military Children and Youth: A Resilient Force in a Changing World" is sponsored by the Department of Defense's Military Community and Family Policy program. Army Staff Sgt. Bryan Heyward provided backpacks to Freddie Jolivette, the district's military coordinator.

The following district military students were honored with backpacks with their representative schools in parenthesis: Elya Heisler, Rhylan Horace, Braxton West and Bentley Williams (Forrest Park/Greenville); KaLynn Hellums (Southwood Elementary; Tyler Scott (Thirty-Fourth Elementary); Melea Evans and Desmond Scott (Jack Robey Junior High); Joell James Finley and Morgan Lee Johnson (Pine Bluff High).

Forrest Park/Greenville Pre-K School celebrated Purple Up Day, with its entire faculty, staff and students wearing purple clothing on April 16. They also made a video honoring the school's military students.