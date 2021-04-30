Pine Bluff area Church News beginning April 30

PRAIRIE LAKE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2611 Indiana St., will celebrate the 16th anniversary of its pastor and wife, the Rev. Alvin C. Lowe and Fleshia Lowe, on Sunday. A drive through parade will begin with the lineup at 2:30 p.m. at Southeast School. A musical celebration will be held at 3 p.m. on the Prairie Lake parking lot.

CENTRAL BAPTIST CHURCH, 6107 Dollarway Road, will be the site Saturday for volunteers to meet for the spring cleanup sponsored by the city of Pine Bluff. Volunteers should meet at the church at 8 a.m. to collect supplies and receive cleanup assignments. Participants should provide their own trash-grabbers and transportation to the cleanup areas. Public health safeguards against covid-19 will be implemented at this event.

HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, 500 S. Main St., will hold a giveaway on the sidewalk at 10 a.m. Saturday. Free items will include clothes, food, household products and door prizes. Masks will be required, according to a news release.

ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 412 W. Sixth Ave., will host the free Best Care childcare training at 8 a.m. Saturday. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. for the program sponsored by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture's Extension Service. Participants are asked to bring their own lunch. Ten hours of training will be presented. Details: Mary Ann Kizer, (870) 534-1033 or mkizer@uaex.edu.

FIRST TRINITY CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 800 S. Catalpa St., will host a food giveaway and covid-19 vaccine clinic. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 5, the church will give away food in partnership with the Arkansas Food Bank. Food will be distributed on a first come-first served basis. All participants are encouraged to wear masks. Details: First Trinity office, (870) 534-2873. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8, First Trinity will host a covid-19 vaccine clinic offered by ExpressRX Pharmacy. Anyone 16 or older may register at ExpressRX.net or call the pharmacy at (870) 850-0159 to set an appointment.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., invites people to services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays. New Community follows health guidelines and practices social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations are located at the entrances of the church. Masks are still required and ushers have them for people who need masks.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online events. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Items should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com.