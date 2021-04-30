Police: Little Rock man shot, injured after ‘disturbance’ at gas station

A 22-year-old man was shot in the shoulder Thursday evening following a "disturbance" at a Little Rock gas station, according to police.

Officers responding to 601 Napa Valley Drive shortly after 5:45 p.m. for a shooting that just occurred located 22-year-old Alex Hughes running in circles, a Little Rock police report states.

Hughes, who was from Little Rock, said he was running in circles “because it hurt so bad,” according to the report.

The man told police he was driving north on Napa Valley when he heard someone shooting at him. His vehicle also had several bullet holes in it, police said.

Witnesses told officers that at least one person inside an older-model silver Honda Accord headed north on Napa Valley Drive had shot at Hughes’ vehicle, the report states. Police said another witness told officers they saw a red sports car shooting at Hughes.

According to the report, witnesses said the incident began at an Exxon station, 10724 W. Markham St., where the man was involved in a “disturbance.” The clerk at the time told officers another customer said that some of the men involved had guns, police said.

Hughes was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center for treatment.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.