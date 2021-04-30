Police to review car-crash fatality

Pine Bluff police are investigating the death of man after an automobile crash Wednesday night near 13th Avenue and Plum Street. The victim's name hasn't been released.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area in reference to a disturbance, according to a news release.

Police found an unresponsive adult Black male next to a car that had collided with a utility pole. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the release.

The man's body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The driver of the car is cooperating with investigators. This investigation is in the early stages and additional information will be released once it is available, according to Sgt. Richard Wegner, public information officer.

