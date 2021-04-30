Report: Ethiopia locking up Tigrayans

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Ethiopia has swept up thousands of ethnic Tigrayans into detention centers across the country on accusations that they are traitors, often holding them for months and without charges, the Associated Press has found.

The detentions, mainly but not exclusively of military personnel, are an apparent attempt to purge state institutions of the Tigrayans who once dominated them, as the government enters its sixth month of fighting in the Tigray region. Detainees, families and visitors spoke of hundreds or more than 1,000 people in at least nine locations, including military bases and an agricultural college.

The government of Nobel Peace Prize-winner Abiy Ahmed acknowledges that it has locked up a small number of high-level Tigrayan military officials. But the AP is reporting for the first time that the detentions are far more sweeping in scope, sometimes with ethnic profiling as the sole reason.

A military detainee told the AP he is held with more than 400 other Tigrayans, and lawyers are not allowed to contact them. The AP is not using his name for his safety but has seen his ID.

"They can do what they want," he said on a smuggled phone. "They might kill us ... . We are in their hands, and we have no choice but to pray."

Many of the military personnel were not combatants but held jobs such as teachers, nurses and office workers, according to interviews with 15 detainees and relatives, along with a lawyer and a camp visitor. Employees of state-owned companies also have been held, along with priests. The arbitrary locking up of noncombatants is against international law, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which has met detainees' family members but declined to answer questions.

Conditions vary, but some detainees are given one meal a day and crowded dozens to a room at a time when covid-19 infections are rapidly rising. Families worry that needed medications are withheld. Detainees did not directly witness beatings but asked not to be identified out of fear for their lives.

The Tigrayans often end up in Ethiopia's opaque military justice system. Detainees say they feel helpless, their fate in the hands of people who accuse them of treason.

One Tigrayan in the United States said she could understand war between soldiers but objected to the detention of cousins with noncombat roles in communications and peacekeeping.

"Is the danger in their blood? In their DNA?" she asked.

The mass detentions are an extension of the war in the Tigray region marked by massacres, expulsions and forced starvation, which witnesses call a systematic effort to destroy the Tigrayan minority of more than 6 million. The detentions are striking because Abiy was once praised for releasing thousands of political prisoners after taking power.

Tigray leaders were prominent in Ethiopia's repressive government for nearly three decades and were accused of fostering sometimes deadly ethnic politics, but they got sidelined when Abiy took office in 2018. After national elections were delayed last year, they held their own vote and called Abiy's government illegitimate. Ethiopia then accused Tigray fighters of attacking a military base and launched a war that has killed thousands.

Ethiopia is "only after the top leadership" of Tigray's former rulers, the minister for public diplomacy at the embassy in Britain, Mekonnen Amare, told the AP. "So there is no such thing as mass detention."

But in a leaked video posted online and verified by the AP, a military official said of Tigrayans, "We had to clean out our insides. ... Even if there may be good people among them, we can't differentiate the good from the bad." Now the security forces were "completely Ethiopian," Brig. Gen. Tesfaye Ayalew said.

Ethiopia's attorney general's office and a military spokesman did not respond to questions.

Another Tigrayan who spoke from custody, his voice hushed on a smuggled phone, said he is held without charges along with more than 30 pilots, technicians and other military personnel.

"If peace comes, maybe they'll release us," he said. "If not, we don't have any future." Then he hurriedly ended the call.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew Drake of The Associated Press.

A Tigrayan employee of the state-owned Ethiopian Airlines, who said he fled the country after being released on bail, poses for a portrait at an undisclosed location in April 2021. “We need you very badly today,” he recalled federal police saying as they took him from his home without explanation. He said he saw almost 100 high-ranking military officials during his two months in detention ending in January 2021. (AP Photo)