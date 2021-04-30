Rogers senior is Harvard bound

ROGERS -- Reyna Garcia has made her decision: She's off to Harvard University.

The Heritage High School senior picked Harvard out of 18 colleges and universities that offered her more than $3 million in scholarships to attend, according to Heritage High social media posts this week.

Garcia, 17, received admission offers from several of the nation's most prestigious schools. She told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette two weeks ago she had narrowed her choices to Harvard, Duke University, University of Pennsylvania, Rice University and University of Southern California.

Harvard, in Cambridge, Mass., is ranked second in U.S. News and World Report's annual ranking of the nation's universities. Harvard had a fall 2019 acceptance rate of 5%, according to U.S. News.