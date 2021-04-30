Scottish Producer Finds Own Voice In Music

"Carnival of Peculiarities"

Shpongle

Shpongle kicked off 2021 with the March 5 release of their "Carnival of Peculiarities" EP, a seamless flow of three genre-defying tracks that tickles the auditory receptors and stimulates the neuronal connections. This extraordinary sonic voyage features the vivid storytelling, evocative harmonic fabric and unique fusion of electronic and organic instruments that have made the name Shpongle synonymous with cutting-edge electronica, pushing the limits of musical creativity even beyond barriers already broken by this legendary project.

The "Carnival of Peculiarities" EP is a mini-album that's maximal in content, covering the stylistic spectrum and creative range of a full-length release, raising the bars of both musical expression and electronic engineering -- an unforgettable odyssey through Shpongleland.

"IV"

Sam Gellaitry

Viewfinder Recordings

Scottish producer Sam Gellaitry's new EP, "IV," is out May 14 and features Gellaitry singing his own music for the first time. Between 2015 and 2017, Gellaitry released three EPs in his "Escapsim" series, where he used instruments to convey voices. "IV" is a subtle nod to the "Escapism" trilogy and the work he's released so far. More literally, it's also called "IV" because it's a collection of four songs and four emotions.

Gellaitry views the world through palettes of vivid color. A C minor scale becomes purple, plum and grape. C-sharp minor is cool and blue. Night time is best evoked in dark F minor reds and D minor induces rich forest green. His music is a journey through experience, circumstance and surroundings, told through his impressive, synesthesia-informed knowledge of different musical tones.

-- Jocelyn Murphy

