Searcy man released pending drug trial

A Searcy man arrested early last month as part of a roundup of suspected drug and firearms offenders in White County appeared Thursday before a federal magistrate judge asking to be released from jail while his case is being adjudicated.

Sigmond Donelson went before U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe with his request after having been jailed since the roundup, dubbed "Operation Central Sweep" by federal authorities, on March 11, which federal authorities said was conducted to combat a growing problem of violent gang activity in the region that had been traced to the Gangster Disciples, a drug distribution organization that federal officials said had been operating in the Searcy area for at least 10 years.

Volpe ruled that Donelson, 47, can leave pre-trial detention after receiving assurances from his mother, Beverly Green of Memphis, that he would have a job waiting for him there and would be under her close supervision as a third-party custodian.

Donelson's attorney, Crystal Akoro of North Little Rock, was able to overcome opposition from Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Fields to Donelson's release despite his record of multiple drug arrests in White County. Fields pointed out that Donelson had been arrested on Aug. 3, 2020, for the offense he is currently indicted for -- possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute -- while he was out on bond from an earlier arrest on May 13, 2020, involving drugs and a firearm.

Prior to that arrest, Fields said, Donelson was arrested July 11, 2019, when police, conducting a probation home visit in Kensett, were told by the probationer that he could point them to with his supplier. That person, according to testimony from a Searcy police officer, then sent several text messages and a short time later, he said, Donelson showed up at the house and was arrested when police found drugs and over $500 in cash on him.

"It's clear that [Donelson] was going to that residence to distribute methamphetamine," Fields said. "A cooperating individual advised law enforcement, 'I can get you somebody that's selling meth,' and 15 minutes later Mr. Donelson showed up with a large quantity of methamphetamine."

But Akoro argued that Donelson's history of steady employment suggested that he can be relied upon to maintain a job and if he were to be removed from White County and separated from his associates there, he would have a greater chance at staying away from drugs and out of trouble.

"I think there is a sufficient plan in place to ensure Mr. Donelson's future appearances in court," she said.

After a five minute recess to consider the matter, Volpe agreed, despite some reservations, to allow Donelson's release to his mother's custody in Memphis, where Green had said her cousin runs a temporary employment service and had guaranteed Donelson would have a job waiting.

"The issue is the fact that he's on bond when he's arrested again -- he's on bond in May and in August he's arrested again -- that was always very troubling to me," Volpe said. "However, in this instance, the plan is for him to be completely removed from White County where it seems that his problems lie... Ms. Green provides a suitable environment and the opportunity for him to get back into the workforce overcomes my concerns about him not following the rules."

Volpe warned Donelson that he would not give him any tolerance in adherence to his release conditions.

"If you go out and violate the law and have any issues, I'm going to revoke you and you're going to be in jail while you wait for your case to go to trial," the judge said.