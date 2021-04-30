Snowstorm in April

DECATUR — “This is absolutely insane!” said one resident as he stood outside City Hall on April 20.

He was referring to a sudden late April snowstorm that gripped much of the Midwest.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning on April 18 for Benton, Washington, Madison and Carroll counties in Arkansas and most of the counties in northeastern Oklahoma for early Wednesday morning between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. This two-day notice was intended to warn area residents to either take in or cover spring flowers and vegetation.

On April 19, the skies were clear and it was a beautiful day with temperatures in the mid-60s. Then around sunset, the temperature began its spiral to the freezing mark with a brief pause around midnight when it reached the 40-degree mark.

At sunrise on April 20, the temperatures began to drop to the mid-30s, and by 11 a.m. the stage was set for a snowy afternoon.

Around 11:30 a.m. the skies began to fill with snowflakes, cutting visibility down to a little over 5 miles. By 1 p.m. the snow ramped up in intensity as the flakes began to grow in size. Soon the ground, vehicles, trees and rooftops became covered with just under a half-inch of the white stuff.

Then, as quickly as it came it was gone.

Just after 3 p.m., the winter precipitation began to taper off and the skies began to clear a bit. As soon as the sun broke through the clouds, the temperatures climbed into the upper 30s before dropping to around 26 degrees after sunset.

By suppertime, around 5 p.m., the beautiful snowfall was completely gone, leaving people scratching their heads in wonder at what had just happened a few hours earlier.

