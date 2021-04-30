Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Snowstorm in April

Weather leaves area residents perplexed by Mike Eckels | Today at 1:00 a.m.

DECATUR — “This is absolutely insane!” said one resident as he stood outside City Hall on April 20.

He was referring to a sudden late April snowstorm that gripped much of the Midwest.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning on April 18 for Benton, Washington, Madison and Carroll counties in Arkansas and most of the counties in northeastern Oklahoma for early Wednesday morning between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. This two-day notice was intended to warn area residents to either take in or cover spring flowers and vegetation.

On April 19, the skies were clear and it was a beautiful day with temperatures in the mid-60s. Then around sunset, the temperature began its spiral to the freezing mark with a brief pause around midnight when it reached the 40-degree mark.

At sunrise on April 20, the temperatures began to drop to the mid-30s, and by 11 a.m. the stage was set for a snowy afternoon.

Around 11:30 a.m. the skies began to fill with snowflakes, cutting visibility down to a little over 5 miles. By 1 p.m. the snow ramped up in intensity as the flakes began to grow in size. Soon the ground, vehicles, trees and rooftops became covered with just under a half-inch of the white stuff.

Then, as quickly as it came it was gone.

Just after 3 p.m., the winter precipitation began to taper off and the skies began to clear a bit. As soon as the sun broke through the clouds, the temperatures climbed into the upper 30s before dropping to around 26 degrees after sunset.

By suppertime, around 5 p.m., the beautiful snowfall was completely gone, leaving people scratching their heads in wonder at what had just happened a few hours earlier.

Mike Eckels may be reached by email at meckels@nwadg.com .

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT