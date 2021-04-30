Sports roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Rogers Heritage 12, Siloam Springs 3

Jeb Brown had four hits and drove in four runs as Heritage posted a nonconference win at home over Siloam Springs.

Brown had an RBI double to complete a four-run fourth as the War Eagles erased a 2-0 deficit, then added a two-run double as Heritage scored six runs in the fifth for a 10-3 lead. Aden Almeida also drove in four runs, while Ethan Martin drove in two runs.

Almeida also pitched 3.1 innings of relief and picked up the victory.

Bentonville 11, Maumelle 4

Bentonville erupted for eight runs in the fifth inning and blew up a close game as the Tigers knocked off Maumelle at the Tiger Athletic Complex.

Bentonville (15-9) had a 3-2 lead before its big inning, which started with Peyton Gorman's bases-loaded single. Ethan Arnold had a two-run single, followed by an RBI single by Matthew Nagelson as the Tigers also scored three runs on two Maumelle errors,

Bentonville had six hits, but also benefitted from six walks and four Hornets errors. Ben Keefauver pitched four innings and recorded the win.

PREP SOFTBALL

Bentonville West 8, Rogers Heritage 2

Cierra Cravens allowed just three hits to lead the Wolverines to a huge 6A-West win Thursday.

Cravens was backed by a big day at the plate by senior catcher and Purdue signee Ryen Rassi, who was 2-for-2 with a pair of home runs and three RBIs for the Wolverines.

Marybeth Dyson was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Sarah Cooper also drove in two runs for West (19-6, 10-3).

Natalee McCarty was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Heritage (10-16, 4-9).

FS Southside 12, Springdale Har-Ber 2

Meliah Hunter pitched a complete-game shutout to lead the Mavericks to a 6A-West win.

Madi Conklin, the University of Arkansas signee, had a huge day at the plate for Southside (16-11, 9-4), going 3-for-4 with a home run, double and four RBIs. Holly Dingman was 2-for-3 and Abby Estep was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Brooke Beyer was 2-for-3 for Har-Ber (6-17, 3-10) and Shae Acosta added a double.

4A-1 Conference Tournament

Farmington 15, Huntsville 0

Three innings was more than enough as the regular-season champion Cardinals clinched a berth at next week's 4A-North Regional with a shutout win in the opener Thursday.

Carson Griggs homered and drove in two runs for Farmington (21-2) and catcher Grace Boatright was 2-for-2 with three RBIs to highlight the Cardinals' 10-hit attack.

Prairie Grove 3, Gentry 2 (8)

The Tigers pulled off a big win to punch their ticket to the 4A regional, scoring a run in the eighth inning to edge Gentry.

Rhiannon Umfleet homered and drove in two runs for Prairie Grove.

Randi Jo Bolinger was 2-for-3 with a double for Gentry and Kyleigh Wheaton was also 2-for-3.

Pea Ridge 3, Gravette 0

Aidan Dayberry pitched a complete-game shutout to lead the Blackhawks to a first-round win.

Dayberry scattered six hits and struck out nine to gain the win in the circle.

Blakelee Winn was 2-for-3 with a triple for Pea Ridge and Alevia Reyna drove in a pair of runs.

Lizzy Ellis was 2-for-3 for Gravette, and Kelsey Pembleton and Paige Greer each belted doubles for the Lions.

Harrison 10, Berryville 0

Harrison scored at least a run in every inning and run-ruled Berryville in a 4A-1 Conference quarterfinal game at Harrison.

Ryleigh Keele drove in three runs, and Camryn Casey added a solo home run in the fourth that gave the Lady Goblins a 7-0 lead. Five other Harrison players drove in a run apiece as the Lady Goblins scored three in the third and three more in the fifth.