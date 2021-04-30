State Sports Briefs

FOOTBALL

Pittman up last at media days

University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman's SEC media days debut will come on the final day of the event in July in Hoover, Ala.

Pittman will join Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin and Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz at SEC media days on Thursday, July 22, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel nearby the SEC offices.

Last year's media days, which had been scheduled for the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, were not held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's media days will open Monday, July 19, with Florida's Dan Mullen, LSU's Ed Orgeron and South Carolina's Shane Beamer.

The next day will feature Georgia's Kirby Smart, Kentucky's Mark Stoops, Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin and Tennessee's Josh Heupel. On Wednesday, Alabama's Nick Saban will be the headliner, along with Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher, Mississippi State's Mike Leach and Vanderbilt's Clark Lea.

-- Tom Murphy

Gamble named SWAC Coach of the Year

University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff Coach Doc Gamble was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference coach of the year Thursday.

Gamble spent the first two seasons with the Golden Lions as an assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach under Cedric Thomas before being elevated to the top spot in April 2020. He's guided UAPB to its first West Division title since 2012, and the team's 4-0 record is its best mark since starting the 1994 season 4-0.

Nine UAPB players also were selected to the 2021 All-SWAC teams Thursday.

Offensive lineman Mark Evans, defensive back Jalon Thigpen and return specialist Tyrin Ralph were first-team selections.

Quarterback Skyler Perry, offensive lineman Noah Hayes, wide receiver Josh Wilkes, tight end Jeremy Brown, and linebackers Kolby Watts and Isaac Peppers were all second-team picks.

-- Erick Taylor

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UALR gets New Mexico transfer

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock women's basketball program added New Mexico transfer Azaria Robinson, the program announced Thursday. The 6-2 forward from Anchorage, Alaska, joins the Trojans as a junior.

Robinson spent two seasons with the Lobos in the Mountain West Conference, shooting 71.9% from the field in 29 games. She scored 49 points (1.5 per game) and averaged 5.0 minutes as a sophomore on a New Mexico team that finished 15-5.

-- Eli Lederman

MEN'S GOLF

UA signs transfer from TCU

The University of Arkansas announced the signing of TCU transfer Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira on Thursday.

Fernandez de Oliveira is 78th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He is also ranked third among South American amateurs, ahead of Razorbacks Julian Perico (No. 4) and No. 5 Segundo Oliva Pinto (No. 5).

Fernandez de Oliveira finished ninth in this week's Big 12 Championships, helping TCU tie for fourth, with a 72-hole score of 287 (71-73-76-67). Also this season, he placed sixth at the Trinity Forest Invitational and posted a season-best 7-under 206 (68-70-68) in finishing tied for 13th at the Thunderbird Classic.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Four from UCA on all-conference teams

The University of Central Arkansas had four golfers on the All-Southland Conference teams announced Thursday.

Elin Kumlin was named to the first team, Camila Moreno and Tania Nunez were selected to the second team, and Pim-Orn Thitisup made the third team.

Kumlin, who posted five top-10 finishes this season, led the Bears with an average round of 74.27 and a score relative to par of 2.40. She finished tied for fourth at the Southland Conference Championships.

Moreno finished third at the conference championship, and Nunez had a team-leading seven top-10 finishes. Thitisup tied for 20th at the conference championship to ensure all of the UCA golfers finished inside the top-20.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Pair of UA freshmen honored

Two University of Arkansas freshmen earned All-SEC honors Thursday.

Morgan Cross was named to the SEC All-Freshman team, and Indianna Spink earned SEC freshman of the year honors and was selected first-team All-SEC as well.

Spink, who went 15-6, is ranked No. 42 in singles play, good for ninth-best in the SEC and is the only freshman in the top 10 in the league.

Cross is just the fourth player in program history to make the SEC All-Freshman team, joining Kelsey Sundaram (2010), Yang Pang (2013) and Ana Oparenovic (2016).

MEN'S TENNIS

Harding's Redding named Coach of the Year

Harding University's David Redding wad named the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association/Great American Conference Coach of the Year on Thursday.

Redding led the Bisons to the No. 1 seed in the MIAA/GAC South Division. Harding will face Northwest Missouri State on Saturday in the conference tournament semifinals.

UAPB Coach Doc Gamble and players head into the locker room for halftime of their April 17 win over Prairie View A&M at Simmons Bank Stadium. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)