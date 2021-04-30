State's covid cases rise slightly as vaccinations fall to February levels

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Friday by 196 — a smaller increase than the one the day before and the previous Friday, April 23.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 remained at 166.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by four, to 5,739. The number of active cases rose by five, to 1,966.

The pace of vaccinations in Arkansas continued to slow. The number of doses that had been administered, including second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines' two-dose regimens, increased by 16,066. That was almost 2,400 doses fewer than the increase reported a week earlier.

It was the fifth straight day in which the daily increase in the number of doses administered was smaller than the one a week earlier.

Already at its lowest level since late February, the average number of doses administered over a rolling seven-day period fell by about 340, to less than 13,300, the lowest level since Feb. 25.

“Case numbers continue to remain steady throughout the state," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement. "Local health units in all 75 counties have vaccine doses ready to go, and the Department of Health continues to provide mass clinics. We need Arkansans to step up and get vaccinated so we can put an end to this pandemic.”

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by one, to 28.

Friday's increase was smaller by 44 than the one on Thursday and by 40 than the increase a week earlier.

The average number of cases added to the state's tallies over a rolling seven-day period fell Friday by about six, to 181.

For the past two weeks, the average number of cases added to the state's tallies over a rolling seven-day period has fluctuated between between about 180 and 200 after rising from this year's low of 151 during the week ending April 2.

