Top prospect Witt Jr. head 2021 Naturals roster

Arvest Ballpark will be new to most of the 2021 Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

Highly touted prospect Bobby Witt Jr. got a little introduction over the past month spending time in Springdale at the Kansas City Royals' alternate training site.

Even Scott Thorman will have to get used to the new digs as the fifth manager in Naturals' history.

But the 39-year-old Canadian couldn't contain his excitement when talking about the roster, which was released on Thursday.

"These guys are hungry, energetic and they play hard, said Thorman in a phone interview. "They are ready to get back out on the field., just chomping at the bit.

"Not a lot of Double-A experience, but a ton of talent."

Thorman was set for his Double-A debut in 2020 but the minor league season was canceled because of the pandemic. The former Atlanta Braves' first-round pick, who spent two seasons in the Major Leagues as a player, enters his sixth season as a manager in the Royals' organization. The relationships he's built in that time are a definite positive, he said.

"Between fall camp and the last few years, I've been around just about all of them," Thorman said. "There's a familiarity there between me and the players and our coaching staff."

Witt Jr. leads a group of five of the top 16 prospects in the Royals' organization on the Naturals' roster.

The 20-year-old infielder was drafted second overall in the 2019 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft by the Royals. Witt Jr. will start the season in Double-A after playing just 37 games in the Arizona Summer League in 2019. He will play some shortstop and some third base, Thorman said.

Witt Jr,. is rated as the Royals' top prospect by Baseball America and comes in at No. 16 in all of Major League Baseball. He is the son of former MLB pitcher Bobby Witt who played for the Texas Rangers.

He hit just .262 with one home run in his only professional regular-season minor league experience. But Witt Jr. impressed at the alternate site last summer and was a big hit in spring training, holding his own against Major League and upper minor league pitchers, hitting .289 with three home runs in 14 games.

Hard-throwing right-handers Jonathan Bowlan (No. 10) and Alec Marsh (No. 12) will anchor the rotation. Catcher MJ Melendez (No. 16) and first baseman Nick Pratto (No. 13) should fill out the middle of the batting order along with Witt Jr.

Pratto was a first-round pick in 2017, but has struggled with making contact. Melendez is regarded as an outstanding defensive catcher.

None of the Naturals' pitching staff has ever spent time in Northwest Arkansas and only five of the position players have previous experience with the Naturals. The rotation will include Bowlan, Marsh, Jonathan Heasley, Marcelo Martinez and Stephen Woods Jr.

The Naturals open the season Tuesday night at Dickey Stephens Park where they will take on the Arkansas Travelers in a six-game road swing. They host Tulsa on May 11, a week later, in the home opener at Arvest Ballpark for six straight games against the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Catchers Nathan Esposito and Freddy Fermin both have limited experience in Northwest Arkansas, along with outfielders Travis Jones and Dairon Blanco and infielder Angelo Castellano.

Blanco spent the entire 2019 season in the Texas League but most of it was with Midland, the Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. He was traded to the Royals on July 27 and played the final 32 games with Naturals where he hit .230