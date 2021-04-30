Troopers: Man fatally struck by car in Nevada County

A 69-year-old man died Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle in Nevada County, troopers said.

Jerry Bishop of Rosston, was attempting to cross Arkansas 200 from north to south shortly after 7 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police. The front passenger side of a westbound 2011 Toyota Camry struck Bishop in the middle of the roadway, troopers said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, the report states.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 189 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to the Department of Public Safety.